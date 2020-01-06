Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

CRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of CRY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, CEO James P. Mackin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.