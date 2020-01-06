CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.25 ($66.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €32.58 ($37.88) and a twelve month high of €57.75 ($67.15).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

