Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $176.81 on Friday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $132.27 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 109.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.