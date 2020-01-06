Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in Curo Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curo Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curo Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Curo Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curo Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The company had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

