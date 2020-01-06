CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

