Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

