CyberVein (CVT) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z and IDEX. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $19,245.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

