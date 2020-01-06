Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

