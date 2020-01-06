DATx Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One DATx token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and FCoin. DATx has a total market capitalization of $292,214.00 and approximately $394,723.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HADAX, Rfinex, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

