Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

