Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €76.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.05 ($64.01).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €70.98 ($82.53) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €71.16 ($82.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.31 and its 200 day moving average is €45.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

