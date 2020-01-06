Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.05, 50,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,877,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

