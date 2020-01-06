Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,750 ($49.33). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,442.23 ($45.28).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,964 ($52.14) on Monday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,790.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,363.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

