Desire (DSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,269.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $13,269.00 and $7,258.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

