Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €138.82 ($161.42).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €139.40 ($162.09) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €103.95 ($120.87) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of €138.61 and a 200-day moving average of €134.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.