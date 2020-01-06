Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €39.00 ($45.35) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.28 ($42.18).

Shares of DPW traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €33.63 ($39.10). 2,712,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.89. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

