Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $122,894.00 and $80.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,195 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

