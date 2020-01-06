Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,570 by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,189.50 ($41.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,142.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

