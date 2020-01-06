Digital Money Bits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Digital Money Bits has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Digital Money Bits has a total market capitalization of $16,094.00 and $37.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Money Bits coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000610 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits (DMB) is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 116,173,958 coins and its circulating supply is 106,173,958 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Money Bits’ official website is dmb-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Money Bits

Digital Money Bits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Money Bits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Money Bits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

