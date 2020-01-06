DigitalNote Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $8,597.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00744511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

