Digitex Futures Achieves Market Cap of $32.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and $971,975.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00195537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.01541043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

