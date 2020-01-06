Digiwage (WAGE) Market Cap Tops $14,317.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 108.2% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $14,317.00 and $22.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00450386 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003651 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

