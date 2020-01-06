Dimension Chain Price Tops $0.28 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $68.30 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

