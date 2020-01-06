Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

