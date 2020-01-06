Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $21.60, 261,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,620,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

