Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.15 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Dock has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.01533303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

