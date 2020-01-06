Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DPZUF stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

