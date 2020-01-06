DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media headlines about DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.84. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

About DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

