Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOMO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

DOMO opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Domo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 144,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Domo by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

