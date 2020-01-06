Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar anticipates seasonally higher maintenance activity due to annual shutdowns at some of its major facilities might negatively impact Pulp and Paper business’ results in the ongoing quarter. Further, the Paper segment is likely to be negatively impacted by a seasonally unfavorable mix during the quarter. The company expects to incur higher maintenance costs in the fourth-quarter. Moreover, global demand for softwood and pulp is also likely to be volatile due to consumer inventory swings, macroeconomic conditions and trade disputes. Domtar expects raw-material cost inflation will strain margins. Also, given its international presence, the company often faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, impacting its top-line growth. Domtar's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE:UFS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 583,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 286.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2,233.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 163.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

