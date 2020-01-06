DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0017

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $203,998.00 and $2,795.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00596003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

