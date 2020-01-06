DraftCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $39,258.00 and $22.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

