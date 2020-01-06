Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper Acquires 64,300 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper acquired 64,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,981,732.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,555,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,126,317.14.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Cooper acquired 89,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,759,904.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cooper acquired 83,264 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,567,761.84.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.42 per share, with a total value of C$480,636.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.27 per share, with a total value of C$805,139.44.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Michael Cooper purchased 51,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.90 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,869.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Cooper purchased 15,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$491,158.95.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cooper purchased 9,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.72 per share, with a total value of C$285,741.57.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Cooper purchased 199,200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.47 per share, with a total value of C$6,069,106.08.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper purchased 14,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.08 per share, with a total value of C$439,168.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Cooper purchased 70,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, with a total value of C$2,119,910.00.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$31.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$21.89 and a 52 week high of C$31.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

