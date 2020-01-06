Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Shares Down 0.6%

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, 43,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,841,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,975 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 526,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 3,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 151,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

