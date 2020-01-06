Dropil Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,720.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $137,720.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024328 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001261 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00059397 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,759,832,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

