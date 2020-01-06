DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €38.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €38.50 ($44.77) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.12 ($39.67).

Shares of DWS traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €31.28 ($36.37). 33,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.30. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52-week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

