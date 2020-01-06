Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 95000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Dxi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

