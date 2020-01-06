E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.51 ($11.05) on Monday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.13.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.