Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $211,590.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DEA opened at $23.49 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 105.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

