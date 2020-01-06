EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market cap of $712,976.00 and approximately $43,107.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.43 or 0.06054598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001312 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

