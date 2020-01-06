Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.91. 619,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.99. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

