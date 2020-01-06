Edward Grunde Mclaughlin Sells 28,526 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MA stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.19. The company had a trading volume of 209,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $303.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.27. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

