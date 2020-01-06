Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $164.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.17.

NYSE:EW opened at $231.63 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,722 shares of company stock valued at $36,833,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

