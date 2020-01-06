Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00598834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

