Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.50.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.82 and a 1-year high of C$58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.