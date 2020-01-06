Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.65 ($0.80), 10,038 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 177,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.97.

Get Empresaria Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rhona Driggs acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £18,550 ($24,401.47). Also, insider Tim Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

About Empresaria Group (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.