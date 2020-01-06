Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 16.7%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 311,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 111,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

