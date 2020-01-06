Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.99

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 102769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $12,769,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $13,940,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $55,215,000.

Envista Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

