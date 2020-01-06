EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.68. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 155,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 14,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.