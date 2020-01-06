Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BIOLASE Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BIOLASE in a report released on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $999,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

